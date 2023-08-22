Vietnamese, Japanese artists to join special music performance in Japan

A delegation of Vietnamese artists of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB), the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM) and the Suc Song Moi (new vitality) Bamboo Ensemble will travel to Japan for performances on October 2-10.

The event aims to mark the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam.

For the first time in history, a symphony orchestra consisting of Vietnamese and Japanese artists will perform under the baton of Vietnamese conductor Dong Quang Vinh.

The special music performance with the participation of 60 artists from the two countries is scheduled to take place in six cities and provinces in Japan, including Tokyo, Gunma, Iwate, Fukushima, Miyagi, and Nara, director of the project Matsuda Ayuko said a press conference held in Hanoi on August 22.

Pianist Nguyen Viet Trung who has become the first Vietnamese artist to compete in the world-renowned Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition for the first time in more than 40 years will also join the concert. Forty years after pianist Dang Thai Son won Grand Prize at the 10th Chopin competition, this is the second contestant who holds Vietnamese citizenship.