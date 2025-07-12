Vietnamese goods gaining ground as exports continue to accelerate

Vietnam's exports recorded an impressive growth reaching US$190 billion in the first 6 months of the year, an increase of about 13.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

This achievement shows that market diversification and optimizing the advantages of each region are becoming a sustainable direction, enhancing the position of Vietnamese goods.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the group of processed and manufactured industrial goods serves as the main pillar, accounting for 88.4 percent of total export turnover. Leading items include electronics, computers and components, phones and components, machinery and equipment, textiles, footwear, wood and wood products. In the agricultural sector, coffee surpassed the $5.45 billion mark for the first time.

Workers are operating on a production line at Cac Thai Factory in Ho Chi Minh City's Long Phuoc Ward

General Director of Simexco Dak Lak Le Duc Huy said that although coffee export volume rose by just 5.3 percent, the export value surged thanks to deeper processing and a strategic focus on premium markets. The shift from raw exports to value-added products is becoming a key direction for Vietnamese agriculture to meet increasingly stringent demands on quality and origin.

Meanwhile, according to Purchasing Director of Aeon Mall Vietnam Masayuki Matsumoto, upgrading production standards has enabled Vietnamese industrial goods to better meet international requirements. The increase in orders from demanding markets indicates Vietnam is gradually strengthening its position in the global supply chain.

Enterprises proactively exploring new markets

Chairman Bruno Jaspaert of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (Eurocham) said that the Vietnam-European Union Free Trade Agreement is the most ambitious agreement the EU has ever signed with a developing country.

One of the key tools helping businesses maintain resilience in the complex global trade landscape is the Certificate of Origin (C/O) - a strategic asset that not only ensures access to tariff preferences but also serves as a foundation for strengthening trust with international partners.

According to Eurocham's survey, most businesses receive C/O within 3-5 working days, or even within 24 hours, a positive signal in the customs process. Thanks to proactively seeking and diversifying ways to exploit market potential, export turnover to many markets has achieved positive progress.

Export turnover to the EU market in the first six months increased by 14.2 percent compared to the same period. In the ASEAN market, turnover reached US$14.8 billion, an increase of 2.9 percent, while Japan and the US recorded growth rates of 15 percent to 23 percent respectively in the agricultural and fishery product group.

Purchasing Director of Central Group Wichai Jirathiwat announced that Thai consumers increasingly trust Vietnamese products due to their quality and reasonable prices. To capture a larger market share, businesses should focus on improving packaging, designs, and ensuring food safety.

Government is supporting businesses

The acceleration of exports in the first half of the year serves as evidence of the adaptability and innovation of Vietnamese enterprises.

"Diversifying markets is not only a response strategy but also enables Vietnamese businesses to maintain stable orders amidst the fluctuations of international trade," analyzed Mr. Masayuki Matsumoto.

Consul General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City Agustaviano Sofjan emphasized that the demand for Halal products in Indonesia and other Islamic countries presents vast development opportunities. This is a golden opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to proactively penetrate and sustainably develop their market share.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is implementing various activities through international fairs in Europe, ASEAN, and the Middle East. Online and direct trade connection programs with hundreds of businesses and specialized seminars help enterprises grasp consumer trends in each market. This also serves as a stepping stone for domestic businesses to expand their distribution ecosystem and enhance their global customer reach.

Additionally, leveraging cross-border e-commerce platforms combined with initiatives from trade promotion agencies both domestically and internationally is opening new doors for Vietnamese products to reach international consumers more swiftly.

"This is an important tool that helps businesses better exploit market opportunities and build sustainable brands," said Deputy Director Nguyen Anh Duc of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade. Many businesses suggested specific solutions such as simplifying the import process, enhancing application of digital technology and electronic declaration platforms, facilitating the self-certification of origin mechanism. In addition, they suggested providing more consistent customs guidance and enforcement and eliminating technical barriers in trade.

On the other hand, by developing a robust domestic supply chain and increasing the proportion of goods actually produced locally, Vietnam will be in a better position in the global competition.

From May 5, the Ministry of Industry and Trade took over the C/O issuance process with the orientation of promoting digital transformation in some key stages. This move is highly appreciated by businesses, as it cuts administrative procedures, shortens processing time, and integrates more effectively with the electronic customs system and digital signatures, said President Bruno Jaspaert of Eurocham.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan