HCMC, Lam Dong coordinate to strengthen food safety management

A conference to review the joint efforts in managing and promoting the distribution of safe agricultural products and food between Ho Chi Minh City and Lam Dong Province was held in Lam Dong on July 26.

Lam Dong agricultural cooperatives showcase local produce on the sideline of the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety in coordination with the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Lam Dong Province.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Lam Dong Province, Nguyen Hoang Phuc, in recent years, the coordination between the two localities in managing and ensuring food safety has received consistent attention from their leadership. A number of activities have been organized, including cooperative efforts to monitor the quality of goods from Ho Chi Minh City in Da Lat, the "Green Tick—Certificate of Responsibility ” program, and the signing of cooperation agreements aimed at controlling the quality of agricultural products transported from Lam Dong and other provinces to Ho Chi Minh City for consumption.

In 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety conducted pesticide residue testing on 332 samples of vegetables and fruits from Lam Dong Province. Laboratory analysis found that 331 out of the 332 samples, accounting for 99.7 percent, met safety standards. Only one sample, accounting for 0.003 percent, exceeded the permissible limits.

Facilities with samples violating regulations were promptly reported by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety to the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Lam Dong Province for food safety control coordination.

Local enterprises and cooperatives showcased a range of OCOP (One Commune One Product) items at the conference. (Photo: SGGGP)

To date, more than 100 facilities engaged in the production and preliminary processing of fruits and vegetables in Lam Dong Province are supplying supermarket systems and wholesale markets in Ho Chi Minh City. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety has also certified 19 safe food supply chains from Lam Dong, providing approximately 19,888 tons of fruits and vegetables and about 8,869 tons of pork annually to the Ho Chi Minh City market, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Lam Dong Province, Nguyen Hoang Phuc, said.

Meanwhile, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety Pham Khanh Phong Lan said that the department will continue to implement a pilot model for food management under the "Safe Food Supply Chain" initiative in collaboration with Lam Dong Province. She called on the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Lam Dong Province to guide local agricultural producers in submitting regular reports on the volume and types of products supplied to Ho Chi Minh City, as well as on their inspection and quality control practices throughout the production process.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety Pham Khanh Phong Lan speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Agriculture and Environment of Lam Dong Province is responsible for overseeing food safety for products manufactured in the province. Conversely, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety is implementing a sample collection plan targeting products originating from Lam Dong to monitor food safety across agricultural supply chains serving supermarkets and wholesale markets throughout the city, Ms. Pham Khanh Phong Lan added.

Lam Dong Province currently cultivates approximately one million hectares of agricultural land, of which about 107,306 hectares are dedicated to high-tech farming. The province focuses on developing competitively advantaged products such as coffee, tea, vegetables, flowers, fruit trees, and mulberries.

Lam Dong has 960 export growing area codes with a total area of 39,363.3 hectares and 33 certified packing facilities for key agricultural products, such as durian, dragon fruit, pomelo, and passion fruit, fully meeting the requirements of export markets such as Australia, New Zealand, China, the US, the EU, Switzerland, Korea, and Japan.

By Doan Kien, Thanh Son—Translated by Kim Khanh