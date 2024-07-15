Vietnamese flavours spotlighted at culinary week in Jakarta

JW Marriott Jakarta is hosting a Vietnamese culinary week themed "Vietnamese flavours” in the Indonesian capital from July 12 to 20.

Vietnamese dishes served at the event in Jakarta (Photo: VNA)

The event originates from the idea of the hotel’s culinary director, who recognised the unique appeal of Vietnamese cuisine. Subsequently, Marriott Asia chose JW Marriott Da Nang to collaborate in organising the first Vietnamese culinary week in Jakarta.

Marketing Director of JW Marriott Jakarta Stella Rizki stated the organisation of the event caters to the growing wave of tourists from Jakarta to Vietnam. Vietnamese food is globally renowned and much loved by Indonesians.

She said that chefs from JW Marriott Da Nang have brought the authentic flavours of Vietnam to Jakarta and that support from the Vietnamese Embassy and Vietjet Air has helped make this event possible.

Vietnamese chef Nguyen Ngoc Thinh from JW Marriott Da Nang said that the dishes selected are signature and famous ones from all three regions of Vietnam, with ingredients brought from the country to ensure their authentic taste.

VNA