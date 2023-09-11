A Vietnamese fashion designer showcase designs at New York Fashion Week 2024 which took place at Spring Studio, USA.

The show of SIXDO - fashion brand of designer Do Manh Cuong at New York Fashion Week Spring - Summer 2024 (New York Fashion Week SS 2024) just took place at Spring Studio, USA.

At the show, designer Do Manh Cuong introduced 50 new designs performed by 30 models.

According to New York Fashion Week's standard regulations, each show usually lasts 9 minutes. However, the organizer agreed that Do Manh Cuong's show lasted about 15 minutes.

While performing, models walked along an S-shaped catwalk, instead of walking straight as usual because designer Do Manh Cuong wanted to make show viewers know more about Vietnam.

Vietnamese beauties and international stars attended the show such as:Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe Thailand 2007 Farung Yuthithum, actress Ninh Duong Lan Ngoc, model Le Xuan Tien, Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Ngoc Chau.