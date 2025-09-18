Vietnamese enterprises step up promotion efforts at WorldFood Moscow 2025

Vietnamese businesses are making a strong impression at the 34th WorldFood Moscow International Exhibition, which has officially opened at the Crocus Expo Center in Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation.

Ho Chi Minh City pavilion at WorldFood Moscow 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

Running through September 19, the event is one of Russia’s largest trade fairs for the food and beverage sector, serving as a vital platform connecting producers, distributors, and retail networks.

According to the organizers, this year’s exhibition has attracted more than 1,100 companies and exhibitors from over 30 countries and approximately 60 regions across Russia. Among them, Vietnam is represented by 65 enterprises. Visitor turnout is projected to reach around 22,500.

The products showcased by enterprises this year are remarkably diverse in both design and origin, reflecting strong local identities. They range from traditional agricultural goods to modern, value-added processed foods tailored to contemporary consumer lifestyles.

Vietnam’s exhibition areas, particularly the pavilion organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), have emerged as key highlights of the fair. Exhibiting companies are showcasing a wide array of products, including tropical fruits and vegetables, fresh and frozen produce, coffee, cashew nuts, seafood, and processed meat items.

Many of these products are certified to international standards for food safety and organic production, earning strong interest and positive feedback from visitors and potential buyers at the exhibition.

The trade relationship between Vietnam and Russia in the agricultural and food sectors is built on a solid foundation. WorldFood Moscow serves as a bridge for Vietnamese enterprises to strengthen this partnership. Through a series of B2B (business-to-business) meetings held during the exhibition, numerous trade agreements have been initiated, paving the way for increased visibility and presence of Vietnamese products in the Russian market.

A representative from Vissan, one of Vietnam’s leading food processing companies, noted that although the company is relatively new to the Russian market, it has received encouraging feedback from import partners during the exhibition, particularly from distributors of ready-to-eat foods and Asian–European restaurants. These positive signals are seen as a promising foundation for future export collaborations.

According to assessments from ITPC and participating businesses, Vietnam’s recent appearances at WorldFood Moscow have delivered tangible results. Several Vietnamese enterprises have signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs), paving the way for export contracts with Russian partners. Frozen fruits and cashew nuts are among the standout product categories, having already made their way onto the shelves of major distribution chains in Moscow, where they have been well received by local consumers.

Ms. Elena Petrova, a visitor from Moscow, shared her impressions after visiting the Vietnamese pavilion. She said that she had known about Vietnamese coffee and cashew nuts before, but this time she was truly impressed by the ready-to-eat products like sausages and spring rolls. The flavors are very distinctive. She believed these products would be popular with many Russian families.

Amid Russia’s increasing expansion of imports from the Asian region, Vietnamese enterprises’ active participation in international trade fairs like WorldFood Moscow represents a strategic move. This not only helps promote the image of Vietnamese products but also opens up opportunities to integrate goods into long-term distribution networks.

By Tri Dung—Translated by Kim Khanh