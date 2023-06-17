Vietnamese delegation ranks first in International Chemistry Olympiad

After Vietnamese students bagged four gold medals and four silver medals, the Vietnamese delegation ranked first in the International Abu Reikhan Beruniy Chemistry Olympiad.

This morning, the Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnam Chemistry Association announced that 8/8 Vietnamese students participating in the International Abu Reikhan Beruniy Chemistry Olympiad won four gold medals and four silver medals.

Specifically, student Do Phu Quoc of Quang Nam Province-located Le Thanh Tong High School for the Gifted, student Nguyen Nguyen Hai and student Le Quang Truong of Nghe An Province-located Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted and Nguyen Huu Tien Hung of Bac Ninh Province’s High School for the Gifted captured gold medals.

Students Truong Bao Ngoc of Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted, student Hoang Tien Cuong of Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in Nam Dinh Province, student Tran Duc Anh of Hanoi National University’s High School for Gifted Students of Natural Sciences and Giap Vu Son Ha, Bac Giang Province’s High School for the Gifted brought four silver medals for the country.

This year, the Abu Reikhan Beruniy International Chemistry Olympiad was held offline by the Ministry of Preschool and School Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan from June 11 to 17 among secondary and high school students (under 18 as of 1st June 2023) with the participation of 15 countries.

From 2023, it will be organized every 2 years. The Olympiad will conduct in a two-stage event, with the theoretical division consisting of five tasks and the practical (experimental) division consisting of one task. Three hours are allotted for the theoretical division and two hours for the practical division. The official languages of the Olympiad are Uzbek and English. Each team is allowed to complete the tasks in their native language.