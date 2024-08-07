Vietnamese citizens advised not to travel to Bangladesh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has warned Vietnamese citizens not to travel to Bangladesh at this time if it is not necessary.

A protest in Bangladesh on August 4 (Photo: Xinhua)

Protests in Bangladesh have become complicated in recent days, and are a source of insecurity for Vietnamese citizens in the South Asian country, the ministry said.

Vietnamese citizens in Bangladesh must strengthen measures to protect themselves and their families and avoid traveling to crowded areas where protests are likely to occur, it requested.

Citizens are also recommended to follow information from local authorities and warnings from the Consular Department under the MoFA or the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh.

For assistance, Vietnamese should contact the following emergency hotlines: the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh: 880 1711595379; or the citizen protection hotline of the Consular Department: 84 981 84 84 84.

Vietnamplus