Vietnamese, Chinese coast guard forces hold joint patrol

In the patrol area (Photo: VNA)

The patrol aimed to fortify coordination in the fight against crime and law violations, particularly during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.



This maritime area, marked by bustling export-import activities and the exchange of goods between Vietnam and China, has been a hotspot for illicit practices such as smuggling, trade fraud, illegal border crossings and entry via sea routes.



Starting this year in 2024, joint patrols will be held by the two countries every quarter to regularly maintain security and law enforcement for the people of both nations, contributing to preserving and developing the traditional friendly neighbourliness between the two countries and between their coast guard forces in particular.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese coast guard delivered Tet gifts from the Vietnam Coast Guard Command, including 100 chung cakes (square sticky rice cake) and 200 pomelos, to officials and staff of the China Coast Guard.

VNA