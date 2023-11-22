Vietnamese business helps develop blockchain technology in Cambodia

Vietnam’s Unicorn Ultra (U2U) ecosystem, an All-in-One platform for potential builders, opened its representative office in Cambodia to introduce, build and develop products applying blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Big Data.

Tran Duc Vinh, a co-founder of Unicorn Ultra, said this is a milestone marking U2U's presence and commitment to customers and partners in Cambodia as well as the region, and emphasized that the opening of the office in Cambodia is prompted by not only its strong economic development potential but also the friendliness of the local community.

He shared that to date, 30 countries around the world have joined and accompanied U2U.

Unicorn Ultra is a Layer-1 blockchain platform designed based on the venture builder model that enables creators and developers to build any potential projects to serve for a decentralized future. U2U is governed by a decentralized council that aims to take advantage of community power to create global blockchain unicorns