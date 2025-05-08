Vietnam making strides in generative AI technology

The development of generative AI technology is progressing in Vietnam, according to a report of the GenAI Fund, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Databricks and Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC).

The Annalise CXR Edge X-ray system integrates AI, supports comprehensive diagnosis, and improves the efficiency of medical examination and treatment at Thanh An Island Commune health station in Ho Chi Minh City's Can Gio outlying district (Photo: SGGP)

Surveying startups and businesses across six ASEAN countries - Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines - this report 'GenAI ASEAN Startups' provides data-driven insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges in the generative AI (GenAI) landscape. The analysis reveals that Vietnam is emerging as a key innovation hub in this transformative technology, which is reshaping industries throughout the region.

In particular, with the current rapid growth rate, the representative of GenAI Fund predicts that Vietnam can narrow the gap in the rate of GenAI technology startups with Singapore with an increase from 27 percent currently to 35 percent in the next 18 months and can even surpass Singapore to become the leading country in the region in AI technology startups.

Deputy Director Do Tien Thinh of the National Innovation Center underscored the pivotal role of AI as a core technology driving the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution contributing significantly to creating a breakthrough in production capacity, improving national competitiveness, and promoting sustainable economic growth.

By Kim Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan