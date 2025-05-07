Prof. Dr. Dang Luong Mo: A life fully devoted to scientific ideals

What endeared the scientific community to Professor Dang Luong Mo was not only his humility and willingness to share knowledge, but also the deep sense of patriotism he carried throughout his years abroad.

His lifelong aspiration—and the tireless efforts that followed—was to contribute to the development of Vietnam's semiconductor industry.

Prof. Dr. Dang Luong Mo

He epitomized the image of a great intellectual: profoundly knowledgeable, far-sighted, and unwavering in his devotion to scientific ideals. Prof. Dr. Dang Luong Mo’s legacy will remain an enduring part of Vietnamese science.

After graduating from the University of Tokyo in 1962, he pursued advanced studies and successfully defended his Doctor of Science dissertation in Japan in 1968. He later worked at the Toshiba Central Research Laboratory and became the head professor of microelectronics at Hosei University, one of Japan's leading institutions.

In 2002, he returned to Vietnam and settled in Ho Chi Minh City. From the moment he came back, he dedicated himself to teaching and mentoring postgraduate students at various universities in the city. He took the lead in establishing the Overseas Vietnamese Club for Science and Technology and laid the foundation for the Integrated Circuit Design Research and Education Center (ICDREC), the Microchip Design and Simulation Laboratory, and a postgraduate program in microelectronics under Vietnam National University – HCMC (VNU-HCM).

He often likened microchip technology to "a bowl of rice and a cup of water"—essential for the nation's strength and progress. The late professor proposed to establish ICDREC at VNU-HCM in 2005. The center successfully designed Vietnam’s first microchip, marking the country's official entry into the global semiconductor arena. It has since trained thousands of microchip design specialists for both domestic and international markets.

Prof. Dr. Dang Luong Mo had a particularly profound connection with HCMC’s semiconductor industry. His influence can be traced throughout the city's microchip development programs. More than a decade ago, in collaboration with VNU-HCM, ICDREC launched the Sigma K3—Vietnam’s first domestically developed chip, solidifying the country's foothold in the global chip market.

The journey began from scratch. After four years of experimentation and relentless trial-and-error, ICDREC produced Vietnam's first commercial chip. By the end of 2014, over 150,000 units of the SG8V1 chip were released to the market. These “Made in Vietnam” chips outperformed equivalent models from global giants like Microchip in terms of features and specifications, while remaining more affordable—carrying the unmistakable imprint of Prof. Dr. Dang Luong Mo’s vision and expertise.

Prof. Dr. Dang Luong Mo in discussion with faculty members on microchip design

Among his many initiatives, one unfulfilled dream still weighed on him—the Center for Micro-Electronics Fabrication (CMEF). In 2003, he had nearly secured a VND187.5 billion ($7.5 million) donation from Japan’s NTT Group for Vietnam. But due to issues on the Vietnamese side, the project fell through, and Japan redirected the support to Malaysia. Consequently, Malaysia began fabricating microchips as early as the 2000s. Until his final days, Prof. Dr. Dang Luong Mo still expressed deep regret over that missed opportunity.

At Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), Prof. Dr. Dang Luong Mo made tireless and meaningful contributions. He participated in almost all of the park’s key events from 2010 onward. From 2012 to 2028, he served as an honorary member of SHTP’s Scientific Council and was a scientific advisor, helping shape the city’s semiconductor workforce development plan and advancing the Minimal Fab program—a collaboration between SHTP and VNU-HCM at the time.

Even in his 70s, he remained deeply engaged, offering insights and critiques for SHTP Annual International Conference. These conferences successfully bridged connections between domestic and international researchers in microchip design and training. His presence, input, and rigorous standards gave these international scientific events a rare level of credibility and scholarly integrity that few could match.

“Prof. Dr. Dang Luong Mo passed away on May 6, 2025, at the Military Hospital 175 in HCMC, at the age of 89. When I heard the news, countless memories of him came flooding back—unfinished work, unrealized dreams," said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoai Quoc, former Head of SHTP’s Management Board.

"His passing is an immense loss to Vietnam’s semiconductor community and to the broader fields of science and education, both nationally and globally. I am confident that he leaves behind a profound sense of respect and inspiration for generations of students, colleagues, and all who admired his lifelong dedication to academic excellence and national development. I truly believe so," he added.

Prof. Dr. Dang Luong Mo was born in 1936 in Hai Phong. After graduating from the University of Tokyo in 1962, he earned his doctorate in science in 1968. Over his more than 60-year career, he published over 300 scientific papers and held more than ten patents. He was listed in prestigious directories such as Marquis Who’s Who in the World and received the Vietnam Honor Award in 2004.

On April 23, shortly before his passing, he was honored by the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC as an outstanding individual for his role in building, protecting, and developing HCMC from 1975 to 2025.

By Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoai Quoc, former Head of SHTP’s Management Board – Translated by Thuy Doan