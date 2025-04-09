Portal for science, technology products, solutions launched

The Ministry of Science and Technology on April 9 officially launched a portal for receiving and publishing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation products and solutions at https://nq57.mst.gov.vn.

The portal is not only a tool to support the digital transformation process in government agencies and businesses but also serves as an important bridge between technological initiatives and socio-economic development policies, thus contributing to enhancing the national competitiveness.

Delegates launch the portal for science, technology products, solutions on April 9. (Photo: mic.gov.vn)

This move contributes to carrying out the Government’s action programme to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long stated that this portal was developed to establish a public, transparent, and effective platform to receive, evaluate, and publish exemplary products and solutions, including both those that have been successfully implemented and new ones with potential for future application.

The ministry is committed to accompanying businesses, organisations, and individuals; and staying ready to receive, support, promote, and connect creative products and solutions, thereby contributing to the development of an open, sustainable, and widely spread innovation and digital transformation ecosystem throughout society.

Introducing the main interface and featured categories, as well as the functions and utilities of the portal, Do Cong Anh, Director of the ministry’s Information Technology Center, stated that the portal has to date announced 71 outstanding digital technology products and solutions that were honoured at the "Make in Vietnam" Digital Technology Product Award 2024. These are specific achievements that have been contributing to key areas such as industry, agriculture, education, healthcare, transportation, and finance, and helping to improve the quality of life for people and promoting socio-economic development.

Just one day after its opening, 80 products and solutions have been proposed for registration, of them 40 accepted for further processing.

