Science/technology

Portal for science, technology products, solutions launched

The Ministry of Science and Technology on April 9 officially launched a portal for receiving and publishing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation products and solutions at https://nq57.mst.gov.vn.

The portal is not only a tool to support the digital transformation process in government agencies and businesses but also serves as an important bridge between technological initiatives and socio-economic development policies, thus contributing to enhancing the national competitiveness.

portal.jpg
Delegates launch the portal for science, technology products, solutions on April 9. (Photo: mic.gov.vn)

This move contributes to carrying out the Government’s action programme to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long stated that this portal was developed to establish a public, transparent, and effective platform to receive, evaluate, and publish exemplary products and solutions, including both those that have been successfully implemented and new ones with potential for future application.

It is not only a tool to support the digital transformation process in government agencies and businesses but also serves as an important bridge between technological initiatives and socio-economic development policies, thus contributing to enhancing the national competitiveness.

The ministry is committed to accompanying businesses, organisations, and individuals; and staying ready to receive, support, promote, and connect creative products and solutions, thereby contributing to the development of an open, sustainable, and widely spread innovation and digital transformation ecosystem throughout society.

Introducing the main interface and featured categories, as well as the functions and utilities of the portal, Do Cong Anh, Director of the ministry’s Information Technology Center, stated that the portal has to date announced 71 outstanding digital technology products and solutions that were honoured at the "Make in Vietnam" Digital Technology Product Award 2024. These are specific achievements that have been contributing to key areas such as industry, agriculture, education, healthcare, transportation, and finance, and helping to improve the quality of life for people and promoting socio-economic development.

Just one day after its opening, 80 products and solutions have been proposed for registration, of them 40 accepted for further processing.

VNA

Tags

the digital transformation process socio-economic development policies

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn