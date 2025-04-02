HCMC facilitates semiconductor, high-tech supply chain development

Intel Products Vietnam (IPV) and the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) yesterday hosted a conference, entitled “Strategic Component Supplier”.

The conference aims to enhance collaboration for development and connect Vietnamese enterprises with the global semiconductor and high-tech supply chain.

Dr. Naga Chandrasekaran, Chief Global Operations Officer, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of the Intel Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain organization, announced that Intel's factory in Vietnam reached the milestone of four billion products exported by April 2025.

This milestone reaffirms the factory’s critical role in Intel’s global assembly and testing operations in Vietnam.

Dr. Naga Chandrasekaran, Chief Global Operations Officer, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of the Intel Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain organization speaks at the conference.

Dr. Naga Chandrasekaran appreciated the Vietnamese Government's efforts in infrastructure development and creating favorable conditions for the development of the semiconductor industry.

He stated that Intel wants to build a strong foundation, create new opportunities for suppliers, support workforce development, drive innovation, and enhance Vietnam’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the conference.

Attending and speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that Intel’s presence reinforces Vietnam’s potential and attractiveness to international investors.

The conference attracts numerous component suppliers and semiconductor manufacturers from both domestic and international markets.

Thanks to its strategic location, high-quality workforce and complete infrastructure along with a dynamic and innovative start-up ecosystem, Ho Chi Minh City has become a favorable environment for attracting investment into emerging industries, including semiconductors, chips and electronic circuits.

Of these, the semiconductor and high-tech supply chains play a key role in the country’s economic and social development.

Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City always supports and creates favorable conditions for businesses and investors to grow together, helping to enhance the city's competitiveness.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong