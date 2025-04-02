Science/technology

HCMC facilitates semiconductor, high-tech supply chain development

SGGP

Intel Products Vietnam (IPV) and the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) yesterday hosted a conference, entitled “Strategic Component Supplier”.

tempimagewbtazu-9244-8795.jpg
Overview of the conference

The conference aims to enhance collaboration for development and connect Vietnamese enterprises with the global semiconductor and high-tech supply chain.

Dr. Naga Chandrasekaran, Chief Global Operations Officer, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of the Intel Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain organization, announced that Intel's factory in Vietnam reached the milestone of four billion products exported by April 2025.

This milestone reaffirms the factory’s critical role in Intel’s global assembly and testing operations in Vietnam.

img-9119-2485-8049.jpg
Dr. Naga Chandrasekaran, Chief Global Operations Officer, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of the Intel Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain organization speaks at the conference.

Dr. Naga Chandrasekaran appreciated the Vietnamese Government's efforts in infrastructure development and creating favorable conditions for the development of the semiconductor industry.

He stated that Intel wants to build a strong foundation, create new opportunities for suppliers, support workforce development, drive innovation, and enhance Vietnam’s semiconductor ecosystem.

img-9118-7182-588.jpg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the conference.

Attending and speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that Intel’s presence reinforces Vietnam’s potential and attractiveness to international investors.

tempimagerd2tyi-3253-793.jpg
The conference attracts numerous component suppliers and semiconductor manufacturers from both domestic and international markets.

Thanks to its strategic location, high-quality workforce and complete infrastructure along with a dynamic and innovative start-up ecosystem, Ho Chi Minh City has become a favorable environment for attracting investment into emerging industries, including semiconductors, chips and electronic circuits.

Of these, the semiconductor and high-tech supply chains play a key role in the country’s economic and social development.

Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City always supports and creates favorable conditions for businesses and investors to grow together, helping to enhance the city's competitiveness.

By Bui Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

semiconductor high-tech supply chain Intel Vietnam Intel Products Vietnam (IPV) Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn