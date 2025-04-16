Capital flows drive innovation ecosystem development

The Vietnam Innovation and Private Capital Investment Forum 2025 (VIPC Summit 2025) aims to drive innovation and growth by channeling capital into the ecosystem.

NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy talks about the upcoming Vietnam Innovation Investment Forum 2025 (VIPC Summit 2025)

In Hanoi, the National Innovation Center (NIC) under the Ministry of Finance yesterday held a meeting to provide information about the Vietnam Innovation Investment Forum 2025 (VIPC Summit 2025) which will take place on April 22.

Speaking at the meeting, NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy said that VIPC Summit 2025 has the theme "Promoting innovation, unlocking private capital, bringing Vietnam into the era of growth".

This initiative represents a concrete step toward realizing the objectives outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW which focuses on advancing science and technology, fostering innovation, and accelerating national digital transformation.

The Ministry of Finance will collaborate with the Ministry of Science and Technology, along with other relevant ministries and agencies, to implement government-assigned tasks aimed at enhancing investment in science, technology, and innovation. These efforts are integral to supporting Vietnam in achieving a growth rate exceeding 8 percent in 2025 and sustaining double-digit growth in the years ahead.

NIC Deputy Director Kim Ngoc Thanh Nga detailed the forum's key goals, which include increasing the role of private capital in the development of the innovation ecosystem; establishing an annual public-private dialogue focused on investment in innovation and technology while strengthening connections between the Government, investors, technology companies, and both local and international financial institutions. Plus, she added that the forum will promote joint investments in strategically significant technology sectors.

Founder of Golden Gate Ventures Fund Vinnie Lauria

The VIPC Summit 2025 will unveil the Innovation and Technology Investment 2025 report, which will compile data on technology investments made in 2024. This report will evaluate the opportunities and challenges facing the private capital market in Vietnam in the near future while also exploring trends in technology investment and innovation on both global and regional scales.

The forum is expected to feature comprehensive discussions on strategies for entering international markets amid various fluctuations in the global economy. Topics will include the future of artificial intelligence application companies in Vietnam, business development during growth phases, and the potential for further innovation in the country.

Talking about the investment journey in Vietnam and the role of VPCA, Mr. Vinnie Lauria, member of the VPCA Board, founder of Golden Gate Ventures Fund, said that this unit wishes to make Vietnam a market that accounts for 1/3 of the investment portfolio in the future.

He revealed that VPCA establishment aims to connect the fragmented elements in the ecosystem between investors, founders, regulators and training units. This will be a synchronous system to promote the sustainable development of the private capital market in Vietnam with the goal of mobilizing US$35 billion by 2035.

According to the Vietnam Technology and Innovation Investment Report 2024, nearly 100 funds have invested in Vietnamese technology startups. Of 100 funds, the most active investors are from Singapore with a total investment of $529 million. Although this figure decreased by 17 percent compared to the previous year, compared to the 35 percent decrease in total venture capital capital globally, the Vietnamese market is still considered resilient in the face of challenges in the capital market.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan