HCMC forum strengthens Vietnam’s semiconductor, high-tech supply chains

Saigon High-tech Park and Intel Products Vietnam (IPV) organized the Intel strategic parts supplier summit 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City on April 1, aiming to enhance cooperation and develop semiconductor and high-tech supply chains in Vietnam.

A corner of Saigon High-tech Park where Intel factory is located. (Photo: SGGP)

The event attracted leading domestic and international semiconductor component suppliers alongside numerous manufacturers in the industry.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan highlighted that the city has established itself as an attractive destination for investments in the region, given its complete ecosystem to develop emerging industries with sound human resources and numerous semiconductor enterprises.

He affirmed support for the business community, adding the forum served as an important bridge for businesses and investors to cooperate, share, and seek opportunities while promoting development and improving the competitiveness of Ho Chi Minh City's young semiconductor industry.

US Consul General in the city Susan Burns described cooperation in semiconductor and high technology as highlights in the Vietnam – US relations over the recent past. She noted that the event, bringing together more than 40 suppliers, reaffirmed Intel and the US's commitment to building a strong local semiconductor supply chain why exemplifying how collaboration between the Government and private sector could drive the domestic supply chain and support Vietnam’s high-tech vision.

Dr. Naga Chandrasekaran, Chief Global Operations Officer, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of Intel Foundry Manufacturing and Supply Chain organization, for his part, underscored that Intel is committed to supporting the development of the semiconductor supply chain ecosystem in Vietnam.

The company has recognized and appreciated the Vietnamese Government's efforts in developing infrastructure and creating favorable conditions for the semiconductor industry to continue expanding, he said, adding since its establishment in Vietnam in 2006, Intel has invested in and developed a network of local suppliers that now includes 600 partners.

Throughout the forum, Intel aimed to create a platform to open up new opportunities for suppliers, support human resources development, and promote innovation to develop Vietnam's semiconductor ecosystem, he said.

Intel's factory in Vietnam will reach the milestone of 4 billion products shipped this month, a significant achievement affirming the crucial role of Intel's assembly and testing facility in Vietnam in its global operations.

Vietnamplus