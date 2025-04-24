Prime Minister kicks off national innovation and digital transformation drive

In Hanoi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the Central Emulation and Reward Council, today inaugurated the national innovation and digital transformation movement.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh officially launched the movement titled 'The Nation Competes in Innovation and Digital Transformation'. He emphasized that this is a pivotal event occurring at a significant historical juncture, carrying profound meaning.

Drawing inspiration from the momentum and valor exemplified in the historic April days 50 years ago—when the South gained freedom and the nation united—this initiative strives to transform the Party's guidelines delineated in Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW into tangible implementation. Particularly, it endeavors to propel advancements in scientific research and technological development, cultivate inventiveness, and carry out the country's digital transformation.

The Prime Minister stressed that in today's global landscape, scientific advancement, technological development, innovative breakthroughs and digital metamorphosis represent not merely fundamental necessities and inescapable evolutionary currents, but constitute the paramount pathway to surmount obstacles, address adversities, capitalize on prospects, establish a self-sufficient, autonomous, robust economy, cultivate a sophisticated and contemporary society, and elevate the nation to equivalence with global superpowers.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks with students of the Academy of Posts and Telecommunications Technology at the launching ceremony

The Prime Minister foresees a period of rapid, complex, and unpredictable global and regional change, driven significantly by the accelerated and comprehensive advancement of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. He specifically emphasized the transformative role of artificial intelligence and digital transformation across all societal domains. He further noted the global imperative to advance science, technology, and innovation, and to modernize national governance.

To successfully realize its two strategic centennial goals—becoming a modern, industrialized, upper-middle-income country by 2030, and a high-income, developed nation by 2045—Vietnam must vigorously advance the development and application of science and technology.

At the launching ceremony

Recognizing the prevailing global and regional dynamics, the Prime Minister emphasized the critical importance of the 'Nationwide Innovation and Digital Transformation Competition' and the 'Digital Popular Education' movement, both launched at today's event. Invoking President Ho Chi Minh's principle, 'Competition is patriotism; patriotism requires emulation. Those who compete are the most patriotic,' he directed all levels of government, agencies, localities, businesses, and the populace to prioritize the effective implementation of the outlined key tasks and goals.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the booth displaying innovative and digital transformation products at the launching ceremony.

The Prime Minister called for the promotion of national dedication and the mobilization of the government, the entire population, and the active participation of businesses, academics, thought leaders, scholars, and citizens. The objective is to strategically advance Vietnam's capabilities, expertise, and technological development to achieve top-tier status in several critical areas by 2030, positioning the nation within the upper-middle-income bracket.

Vietnam strives for the digital economy to reach at least 30 percent of GDP, the rate of online public service usage by people and businesses to reach over 80 percent, and advanced, modern digital technology infrastructure with super-large capacity and super-wide bandwidth on par with advanced countries.

Along with that, Vietnam will fundamentally and comprehensively innovate the management and operation activities of state management agencies, production and business activities of enterprises, and the way people live and work. By 2025, Vietnam will develop a digital government, digital economy, digital society, digital citizens, and digital cultural industry at a high level in the world. Vietnam is among the leading countries in cyber security, data security, and digital data protection.

In the coming time, to ensure the successful implementation of the emulation movement, the Prime Minister emphasized the crucial role of Party committees and government authorities at all levels—particularly leadership—in setting the example. Leaders are called upon to proactively enhance their digital competencies and foster a culture of innovation within their localities and institutions.

The Prime Minister also underscored that every Vietnamese citizen must actively strive for self-improvement, lifelong learning, continuous innovation, and the development of digital skills. Without this collective commitment, the growth of the digital economy and digital society—and consequently, the nation’s rapid and sustainable development—cannot be achieved.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Dan Thuy