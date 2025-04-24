Viettel breaks ground on high-tech data center in HCMC

Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel Group) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Viettel Data and High-Tech Research and Development Center at Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park in Cu Chi District, HCMC, on the afternoon of April 23.

This facility will be a hyperscale data center, ranked among the top ten in Southeast Asia. The event was attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, along with representatives from various municipal departments.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the HCMC People’s Committee joins Viettel Group leaders in touring the technology models showcased at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The project marks a significant milestone in Vietnam’s digital infrastructure development and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

HCMC leaders and Viettel Group at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Viettel Data and High-tech R&D Center in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City

Speaking at the event, Major General Tao Duc Thang, Chairman cum CEO of Viettel Group, emphasized, “The hyperscale Data Center in Tan Phu Trung represents a strategically pivotal element in Viettel’s ongoing development of a comprehensive digital infrastructure. It forms part of an integrated ecosystem where data is securely stored, transmitted, processed, and safeguarded to the highest standards. Viettel’s digital infrastructure network currently comprises 15 operational data centers across Hanoi, Da Nang, HCMC, and Binh Duong. More than just a strategic infrastructure investment, the Tan Phu Trung Data Center also reflects Viettel’s enduring commitment to accompanying HCMC through its next phase of development.”

The project covers nearly 4 hectares, with a total design capacity of up to 140 MW and approximately 10,000 racks. This is Vietnam’s first data center to surpass the 100 MW threshold, placing it firmly in the hyperscale category alongside leading global counterparts. The facility will be designed and operated in compliance with Uptime Tier III international standards.

The center boasts an average power density of 10kW per rack—2.5 times higher than the national average. Some racks will support up to 60 kW, catering to the intense computational demands of large-scale artificial intelligence models and applications.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, remarked, “The Data Storage and High-Tech R&D Center, invested by Viettel Group, ranks among the largest of its kind in the region. This event coincides with the city’s enthusiastic celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification, and comes as HCMC intensifies efforts to implement Politburo Resolution No.57, which highlights the pivotal role of digital infrastructure and data ecosystems in driving economic growth, strengthening national competitiveness, and ensuring sustainable development.”

“The launch of the hyperscale data center in Cu Chi is not only a strategic milestone for Viettel—it also provides strong momentum for the city’s push toward digital infrastructure development, smart city construction, and digital governance. The center will accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, 5G, cloud computing, IoT, blockchain, cybersecurity, and big data. It will also support the formation of an innovation ecosystem, help cultivate a highly skilled digital workforce, and create high-value jobs that contribute to the city’s digital economy and society,” HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan stressed.

Viettel affirmed that the groundbreaking of the Tan Phu Trung Data Center marks a significant milestone in its mission to develop Vietnam’s national digital infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a pioneer and key driver of the country’s digital transformation. The project's scale, technological sophistication, and sustainability are closely aligned with the strategic directions outlined in Politburo Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on advancing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, as well as the Prime Minister’s Decision No.36/QD-TTg on planning for information and communications infrastructure.

Viettel has committed to delivering the project with the highest levels of speed, discipline, and quality. Phase 1 is expected to go into operation in the first quarter of 2026, with full completion targeted before 2030.

