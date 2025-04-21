Vietnam wins runner-up title at world’s largest robotics competition

Vietnam’s GreenAms Robotics Team 24751 from Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted has claimed the runner-up title at the 2025 FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) World Championship held in Houston, the US.

The Vietnamese team at the competition

Competing for the first time at the international event, the 15-member team earned the title of world runner-up and won the Edison Division which was considered the most competitive among the tournament’s four divisions.

The FTC World Championship is the world’s largest robotics competition, drawing over 800,000 participants globally. This year’s finals gathered 256 teams from 52 countries.

According to team mentor Nguyen Thanh Tung, the team displayed strong coordination, sharp strategy, and determination to achieve a historic result.

During their trip, the students also visited NASA, met with alumni of their school in the US, and paid a visit to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Houston.

The school's principal Tran Thuy Duong said the achievement marked a milestone for Vietnam’s STEM education and reflected the school’s long-term investment in nurturing scientific and technological talent.

Vietnamplus