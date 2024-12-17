Vietnam Youth Federation convenes 9th national congress

The nine National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2024–2029 tenure officially opened in Hanoi on December 17 morning.

Delegates lay a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum on December 17 morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

The ninth National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2024–2029 tenure officially opened in Hanoi on December 17 morning, with the participation of 980 outstanding delegates representing nearly 21 million Vietnamese youths at home and abroad.

The congress will review the VYF’s activities and youth movements during the eighth tenure; set goals and outline tasks, and solutions for the 9th one; present a report on the amendments and supplements to the federation’s charter; and elect members of the VYF Central Committee and its Inspection Board.

With the slogan “Vietnamese youth stay patriotic, ambitious, united, pioneering, creative and confident in entering a new era", the congress aims to build a generation of young people with revolutionary ideals, patriotism, self-reliance, and strong will and ambition.

An exhibition highlighting outstanding activities and youth movements was kicked off following the opening ceremony.

Earlier the same day, delegates laid a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and offered incense at the Monument of Heroes and Martyrs in Bac Son street of Hanoi.

On December 16 evening, they visited the Vietnam Military History Museum.

The plenary session of the congress will take place on December 18 morning, expecting to see the participation of the leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee, and officials from ministries, sectors, and agencies.

Vietnamplus