Vietnam wins 3 golds, 1 silver at 2024 International Chemistry Olympiad

The Ministry of Education and Training has announced that at the 2024 International Chemistry Olympiad (ICHO) held in Saudi Arabia, all four students from the Vietnamese national team won medals, with three gold and one silver. With these results, Vietnam ranked second out of 89 participating countries and territories.

The gold medals were awarded to Nguyen Huu Tien Hung, a 12th-grade student from Bac Ninh High School for Gifted Students, Bac Ninh Province; Giap Vu Son Ha, a 12th-grade student from Bac Giang High School for Gifted Students, Bac Giang Province; and Tran Dang Khoi, a 12th-grade student from Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for Gifted Students, Hanoi.

The silver medal was won by Do Phu Quoc, a 12th-grade student from Le Thanh Tong High School for Gifted Students, Quang Nam Province.

The 56th International Chemistry Olympiad took place from July 21 to July 30, with 327 contestants from 89 countries and territories participating.

The competition featured a theoretical exam and a practical exam, each lasting 5 hours. This year's practical exam was recognized for its innovative and topical content, requiring contestants to demonstrate both comprehensive thinking and precise technical skills. The theoretical exam covered topics, such as chemistry applications in industry, environmental pollution control, and advanced materials.

In the overall medal standings, the Vietnamese team ranked jointly in second place with the US, behind only China.

This year's performance by the Vietnamese national team continues a remarkable streak at the International Chemistry Olympiads (ICHO) over the past five years. From 2020 to 2024, the team achieved 20 medals out of 20 participants, including 17 gold and three silver, consistently placing among the top three countries for gold medals.

These accomplishments highlight the excellence of specialized secondary education alongside general education and validate the Ministry of Education and Training's effective strategy in identifying, selecting, and nurturing talented students.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan