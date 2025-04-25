Vietnam willing to engage with US regarding solar panel tariff: Spokeswoman

Vietnam has expressed its readiness to engage in dialogue with the US following the latter’s announcement of steep tariffs on solar panels imported from four countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam.

The US Department of Commerce revealed on April 21 that it would be imposing tariffs on solar panels imported from four Southeast Asian countries. The average tariff rate for Vietnamese firms is expected to be around 395.9 percent, with some companies facing potential duties of up to 800 percent.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokesperson Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' regular press briefing on April 24, spokesperson Pham Thu Hang stressed that Vietnam is willing to work with relevant US authorities to resolve the matter, ensuring that all information is reviewed in an objective and fair manner and in line with international practices, thereby facilitating and promoting bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, and investment.

“We remain committed to fostering trade activities in a fair and transparent manner, while safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of businesses operating in Vietnam,” the diplomat stressed.

VNA