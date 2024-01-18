Vietnam, UK cooperate in human trafficking prevention, control

An agreement on cooperation in the prevention and combating of human trafficking between Vietnam and the UK was signed in Hanoi on January 18.

Commander of the Border Guard Command Lieutenant General Le Duc Thai and Head of Home Office International Operation of the UK’s Home Office Victoria Pullen at the signing ceremony. (Photo: bienphong.com.vn)

Under the agreement signed by Commander of the Border Guard Command Lieutenant General Le Duc Thai and Head of Home Office International Operation of the UK’s Home Office Victoria Pullen, the two sides will increase information exchange; cooperate in detecting, preventing, investigating, and handling drug crimes; coordinate to verify, rescue, and support victims in specialized projects and cases; exchange experiences in human trafficking prevention and combat; provide support in training and capacity building in human trafficking prevention and control, particularly improve English proficiency for border guard officers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Lieutenant General Le Duc Thai emphasized that the event marked a new, practical, and effective development step in international cooperation between the law enforcement forces of Vietnam and the UK in implementing the bilateral agreement between the governments of the two countries on human trafficking prevention and control.

Since 2021, the two agencies have implemented many cooperative activities in the field.

In 2023, Vietnam's border guards conducted communication activities that reached 700,000 people, detected, prevented, and handled 1,604 cases with 66,621 people involved in illegally entering and exiting the country, many of whom are at high risk of becoming victims of human trafficking rings.



The force also arrested and handled 103 cases with 92 people; and rescued, received, supported, and transferred 235 victims and suspected victims.



The border guards coordinated with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the UK Embassy in Vietnam, and the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation to organize five in-depth training classes on human trafficking prevention and control for 180 officers and three interdisciplinary seminars to improve capacity.

Vietnamplus