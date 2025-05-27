Vietnam treasures multifaceted collaboration with France: Party chief

Party chief To Lam called on France to support Vietnam in strategic areas such as aerospace, biotechnology, digital technology, semiconductors, quantum technology, the digital economy, and high-quality human resources training.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives French President Emmanuel Macron in Hanoi on May 26. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam values and wishes to strengthen multifaceted cooperation with France – its first comprehensive strategic partner in the EU, General Secretary To Lam affirmed on May 26 while receiving French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a three-day state visit to Vietnam.

General Secretary To Lam said that the visit holds particularly important significance, affirming both sides’ strong determination to implement concrete outcomes of the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Vietnam supports France in playing an important role and having a strong voice in the region and the world, including at international forums and organisations, he stated, proposing both countries continue to promote their shared advantages to harmoniously address regional and global issues.

Macron expressed his pleasure at making his first state visit to Vietnam—a partner with an important role and position in France’s Indo-Pacific strategy. He emphasised that the Vietnam–France relationship is a special one, shaped by various historical phases and now built on a foundation of strong mutual trust and respect.

Recognising the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a highlight amidst rapidly evolving and complex global developments, the two leaders held an in-depth exchange on all areas of bilateral cooperation since the elevation of ties in October 2024. They expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made in recent times, particularly in the fields of economy and trade, high-level exchanges, and mutual support at international and regional forums.

The leaders affirmed their continued priority in promoting cooperation in politics and diplomacy, defence and security, including cybersecurity, economy and trade, maritime economy, development cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges, particularly in culture, education, and training. They also agreed to advance the signing of key cooperation agreements across various sectors.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in energy transition, with France supporting Vietnam within the framework of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP); and expand collaboration into nuclear energy, human resources training, and the peaceful use of atomic energy, such as in the healthcare sector.

General Secretary To Lam suggested France accompany Vietnam in making science and technology a new pillar of bilateral cooperation in the current era. He also called on France to support Vietnam in strategic areas such as aerospace, biotechnology, digital technology, semiconductors, quantum technology, the digital economy, and high-quality human resources training.

They highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in areas where both sides see great potential, France holds strengths and Vietnam has growing needs, such as strategic infrastructure, urban transportation, and railways, to meet the objectives of Vietnam's new era of national development and prosperity.

President Macron emphasised that France always wishes to strengthen cooperation across all sectors with Vietnam, especially in strategic areas like economy and trade, security and defence, science and technology, culture, education, and health care, in line with the nature and stature of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Macron appreciated Vietnam's international commitments at multilateral institutions, particularly in key areas such as sustainable development, environmental protection, emissions reduction, and climate change adaptation. He stressed France’s support for multilateralism, including multilateral trade, and affirmed that his country is ready to support and accompany Vietnam in implementing these commitments.

The two leaders agreed to cooperate in preserving and promoting cultural values through the sharing of experience in heritage conservation, museum operations, cinema arts, collaboration and support in sharing materials on Vietnamese cultural heritage, as well as training professional artists and performers.

Building on the long-standing tradition of cooperation, both sides also consented to promote collaboration in the health sector, particularly in vaccine research, early screening technologies for serious diseases, and the application of science and technology in medical treatment, aiming to ensure public health.

On this occasion, they exchanged views on many international issues of mutual concern, and agreed on the need to solve conflicts through dialogue. They called on countries in the region to fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and support all regional efforts to soon achieve a Code of Conduct (COC) that is truly effective, substantive and consistent with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and promote cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations, search and rescue, combating organised crime, transnational crime, and cybercrime.

The two sides reached a consensus on strengthening Vietnam-France cooperation in line with the interests of the two countries, supporting the promotion of Vietnam-EU and France-ASEAN relations, and continuing to coordinate in promoting multilateralism, and building a fair and democratic international system based on international law with the central role of the United Nations.

VNA