Vietnam treasures friendship, multifaceted ties with Iran: NA Chairman

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had talks with Speaker of the Iranian Islamic Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in Tehran on August 8.

The Vietnamese top legislator affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Iran, one of its important partners in the Middle East.

The talks formed part of Hue’s official visit to Iran from August 8 to 10.

Expressing his delight at visiting Iran when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, Hue noted with satisfaction the progress in bilateral cooperation over the past years, particularly in politics - diplomacy, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, Qalibaf stated the Parliament and the people of Iran always attach importance to the further promotion of friendship and multifaceted ties with Vietnam, an important partner of his country in the Asia-Pacific region.

He voiced his belief that cooperation between the two countries, as well as between the two parliaments, will record development breakthroughs in the coming time.

Discussing measures for improving cooperation effectiveness, both leaders agreed that Vietnam and Iran will continue increasing mutual visits at all levels, especially by senior leaders and officials of economic-related sectors and localities. They also discussed stepping up people-to-people and cultural exchanges to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding.

They will enhance cooperation between their parliamentary agencies, parliamentary friendship groups, female parliamentarians, and young parliamentarians. They also want to promote the role of the two parliaments in supervising and fostering the implementation of their countries’ agreements and commitments. The two countries will continue to coordinate with and support each other at international forums, and well prepare for the 10th meeting of the Vietnam - Iran Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi.

In terms of economic affairs, they concurred in holding more events connecting the countries’ localities and enterprises so as to seek opportunities for business and investment partnerships, and create conditions for strong products of each country to enter each other’s markets.

Hue called on Iran to further import Vietnamese farm produce such as rice, tea, peppercorn, coffee, and rubber, and also highlighted the readiness to help facilitate Iran’s export of dried fruit to Vietnam.

Both host and guest agreed to foster cooperation in customs and Halal product manufacturing. They also agreed to resume cooperation mechanisms between the two countries such as the joint working board for banking cooperation and the working group on trade in order to seek breakthrough measures for economic and trade links.

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament said enterprises in his country are paying more and more attention to the Vietnamese market. He highly valued the political stability and favorable investment and business climate in the Southeast Asian country, saying the Iranian side is ready to create optimal conditions for the countries’ enterprises to partner with each other.

During the talks, the two leaders also looked into measures for augmenting ties in other potential fields like science - technology, digital transformation, education - training, student exchanges, and tourism.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese NA Chairman invited his host to pay an official visit to Vietnam. Qalibaf accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Hue also invited the Iranian Parliament to send a delegation to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi this September.

Following the talks, the two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the parliaments.