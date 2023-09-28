Vietnam to host world customs technology conference, exhibition

The 2023 Word Customs Organisation (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition - the biggest annual international event of the WCO - will take place in Hanoi from October 10-12.

Speaking at the press conference introducing the event on September 28, deputy head of the International Cooperation Department under the General Department of Customs Hoang Dinh Trung said that this year, the event is themed “Embracing the Digital Age: Leveraging Technology, Fostering Innovation, and Nurturing the Next Generation of Customs Professionals”.

It aims to explore how innovation and technology can support customs in performing the functions of trade facilitation, protection of society and revenue collection while placing people at the centre of the digital transformation process.

Numerous technology-related topics will be discussed during the three-day event, including data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, blockchain, cutting-edge detection technology, and the implications of the growing volumes of e-commerce on customs processes and procedures.

Besides, there will be about 50 booths which introduce new technologies of businesses related to the customs field such as technology solutions and support for customs operations, tax collection, digital transformation, security, anti-smuggling and trade fraud, and application of artificial intelligence in trade modernisation and development.

Trung said that the event is an opportunity for Vietnam to show its determination to accelerate digital transformation and appliation of modern technology towards e-government and digital government.

Vietnam Customs' hosting of the WCO biggest global event for the first time will be an opportunity for the agency to show its efforts in implementing digital transformation and building smart customs.