Vietnam strongly supports Laos’s national development: Party chief

The Vietnamese Party chief stressed the need for both sides to thoroughly follow the contents already agreed upon, thereby improving the quality of the strategic advisory work in service of the two Parties’ leadership.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and Thongsalith Mangnomek, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee's Office at their meeting in Hanoi on May 30. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always strongly and fully supports Laos’s national construction and development, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam told Thongsalith Mangnomek, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee's Office at a reception for the latter in Hanoi on May 30.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam welcomed Mangnomek’s visit, which takes place at a time when both countries are realising resolutions of their National Party Congresses and socio-economic development plans, as well as organising Party Congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the National Party Congress of each nation in early 2026, contributing to deepening the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos and traditional cooperation between the Offices of the LPRP and CPV Central Committees.

He expressed his delight at the important achievements that the Lao Party, State, and people have reaped, including the LPRP Central Committee Office’s active contributions to realising the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress with new and innovative approaches to Party building, socio-economic development, national defence-security, and external affairs.

The General Secretary believed that under the LPRP’s leadership, the Lao people will overcome challenges and achieve even greater successes in realising the 11th National Party Congress’s Resolution.

He commended the two offices' close coordination in monitoring the effective realisation of Vietnam-Laos cooperation agreements, as well as in sharing information and experience in advising on the working agendas of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and preparing for the National Congress of each Party.

The Lao Party official, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its historic achievements over the recent past, expressing his confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) headed by Party General Secretary To General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, the Vietnamese people will continue obtaining even greater successes in their reform efforts, advancing into a new era – that of the nation’s rise.

He briefed General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam on recent developments in Laos, particularly the implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 11th Party Congress and preparations for Party congresses at all levels leading up to the 12th National Party Congress. He also spotlighted the cooperation results between the two Party Central Committee offices and outcomes of his talks with Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and chief of its office Le Hoai Trung.

Notable highlights of his visit were the launch of a book on the tradition of the cooperation between the two offices and the presentation of the Lao Party and State’s orders and medals to the organisations and individuals of the Vietnamese Party Central Committee office, he stated.

He expressed his sincere gratitude for Vietnam's heartfelt support for Laos throughout the years. He affirmed that under any circumstances, the Office of the LPRP Central Committee will strive to excellently fulfill its assigned tasks and actively contribute to maintaining and nurturing the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos for the substantive benefits of the two countries’ people as well as for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

