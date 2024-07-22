Vietnam strives to attain US$7,500 average GDP per capita by 2030

By 2030, the average GDP per capita at current prices is expected to reach around US$7,500 in Vietnam as per the government’s Resolution issued today.

The government today issued the Resolution 111/NQ-CP to implement Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW of the 13th Party Central Committee on continuing to accelerate the industrialization and modernization of the country by 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Accordingly, by 2030, the average GDP per capita at current prices is expected to reach around $7,500 in Vietnam.

Additionally, the government aims to achieve specific targets, including a growth rate of approximately 7 percent per year for GDP per capita, the average GDP per capita at current prices is expected to reach around $7,500 and reducing the proportion of agricultural labor in the total social workforce to below 20 percent.

Vietnam also aims to be among the top three ASEAN countries in terms of industrial competitiveness, with the industrial sector accounting for over 40 percent of the GDP and the proportion of manufacturing and processing industry in the GDP reaching approximately 30 percent. Furthermore, the country aims to obtain the proportion of high-tech industrial product value in the manufacturing and processing sectors to reach a minimum of 45 percent while enhancing its high-tech industrial production, achieving an average value-added per capita of over $2,000 in manufacturing and processing industries, and have the service sector contribute over 50 percent to GDP, with tourism accounting for 14 percent to 15 percent of GDP.

The program also focuses on developing large-scale domestic industrial enterprises, creating industry clusters, and mastering value chains in both industry and agriculture1234. To achieve these goals, the government emphasizes specific tasks such as improving institutional frameworks, promoting industrialization, modernizing the country, and enhancing the capacity of the construction sector while accelerating industrialization and modernization in agriculture and rural areas.

In addition, developing science and technology, fostering innovation, and cultivating a high-quality workforce to meet the demands of industrialization and modernization, developing a synchronous and modern infrastructure, promoting rapid and sustainable urbanization, closely linked to and driving the country's industrialization and modernization.

By Phan Thao - Translated By Anh Quan