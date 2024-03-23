International

Vietnam sends condolences to Russia over concert hall attack

Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on March 23 cabled a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22 evening (local time) that left many people dead and injured.

attack.jpg
At the attack in Moscow (Photo: The Journal)

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent his condolences to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Vietnam strongly condemns terrorism in all forms and firmly believes that the perpetrators will be strictly punished, said spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on March 23 in response to the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia that left numerous casualties a day earlier.

“We are deeply appalled upon learning about this brutal terrorist attack and would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Russian Government, people and families of the victims”, she said.

According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, no Vietnamese citizen has been reported as victim in the incident so far.

Following the ministry’s directions, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia is working closely with local authorities to keep a close watch on the situation and ready to take necessary protective measures in case any Vietnamese citizens are affected.

The embassy urged Vietnamese citizens in Russia to avoid crowded areas, stay informed about the situation and immediately contact the embassy via the citizen protection hotline 79166821617 or the citizen protection call center in Vietnam 84981848484 in case of emergency.

VNA

