Vietnam restarts nuclear power program to secure sustainable energy future

Vietnam is reigniting its national nuclear power ambitions, focusing on safety, sustainability, and deep international cooperation to strengthen long-term energy security.

At the 16th Vietnam Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology (VINANST-16), Director Tran Chi Thanh of the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute confirmed that the national nuclear power project is being led by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, with key participation from Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN).

International experts at the conference

The Ministry of Science and Technology oversees safety assessment and technical supervision, while the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute provides scientific and technological consultation, particularly on reactor safety.

Vietnam is currently renewing collaboration with its longstanding partners, including Russia and Japan, to update and expand technical cooperation. Discussions are underway to establish a new cooperation framework that ensures fast, systematic implementation while upholding absolute safety.

In nuclear power, safety is the first and foremost priority, Mr. Tran Chi Thanh emphasized, noting that Vietnam continues to learn from international experience to meet the world’s highest safety standards.

Director Tran Chi Thanh at the conference

After years of pause, Vietnam sees this as the right moment to revive its nuclear power program. Director Tran Chi Thanh explained that nuclear energy offers a stable and reliable electricity source, which is essential for maintaining grid balance amid the growing share of variable renewable sources like wind and solar. As a cleaner alternative to coal, nuclear power is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring national energy security and supporting green growth.

Beyond clean energy, the nuclear program will also enhance Vietnam’s scientific capacity and help develop a highly skilled workforce.

President Koguchi Masamori of the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) talked about the Fukushima accident, adding that the incident has taught the Japanese government that public trust is fundamental. Japan's experience in nuclear safety can contribute to developing safe nuclear power systems globally, especially across East Asia.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Dan Thuy

