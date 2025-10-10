Techfest Hai Phong 2025 opens

Techfest Hai Phong 2025 under the theme “Unlimited creativity – Hai Phong reaching out to the open sea” opened in Hai Phong City on October 9.

The event gathered over 3,000 delegates, including experts, scientists and investors from both Vietnam and abroad, along with thousands of technology booths.

Leaders of Hai Phong City perform the opening ceremony ritual of TechFest Hai Phong 2025.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh valued that Hai Phong possesses the full potential to become a national and regional hub for innovation and startups.

Several technology booths at the event

The Ministry of Science and Technology is currently coordinating with other ministries, agencies and localities to implement a range of new policies. These include establishing a national venture capital fund and local-level funds to support innovative startups; developing a dedicated stock market for startup enterprises to enable capital raising, and establishing 100 innovation centers nationwide by 2026 to connect research institutes and universities with businesses.

By Do Trung – Translated by Huyen Huong