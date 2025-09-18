Citizens play core role in tackling non-traditional security threats: PM

Resolution 147/NQ-CP outlines a comprehensive strategy for the prevention of and response to non-traditional security threats.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the conference on September 18. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 18 highlighted prevention as a strategic, fundamental, long-term, decisive, and sustainable approach to non-traditional security threats, stressing that comprehensive and holistic measures must be taken with the people at the center as the main actors.

The PM addressed a national conference in Hanoi to launch Resolution 147/NQ-CP, a key strategy for the prevention of and response to non-traditional security threats by 2030, with a vision for 2045.

He described the resolution as one of the Party and State’s efforts to complete a framework for addressing these risks, supported by updated legal systems that align with Vietnam's international commitments while addressing pressing national needs.

Resolution 147 outlines a comprehensive strategy for the prevention of and response to non-traditional security threats. The strategy focuses on developing efficient governance mechanisms to manage security challenges, strengthening legal frameworks to enhance both prevention and responsiveness, and improving risk management and strategic forecasting capabilities to address emerging threats proactively.

The resolution sketches out major guiding principles, targets, and solutions until 2030 with a vision to 2045, with priorities given to climate change, environment, cybersecurity, health security, transnational crimes, and terrorism.

PM Pham Minh Chinh highlighted that the nature of these threats is increasingly unpredictable, affecting every aspect of society. From the global spread of Covid-19 to extreme weather events, these challenges demand a comprehensive response based on data, science, and technology.

He underlined that immediate actions to bolster national resilience include raising public awareness of the risks associated with non-traditional security threats to prevent panic and misinformation.

An overview of the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Legal frameworks are being enhanced to create a solid foundation for effective implementation at all levels of administration. Technological investments will be accelerated, particularly in AI, big data, and other innovations that can improve risk assessment and early warning systems.

The PM stressed human resources development and enhancing response capacity as an urgent task, along with international cooperation in dealing with non-traditional security threats.

According to the Prime Minister, investing in the development of resources and response capabilities is an urgent task. Strong investment is needed in training experts, equipping technology, and strengthening infrastructure in areas such as information, health care, environment, and national defense security.

It is essential to build a green, sustainable economy that is resilient to environmental and social shocks, he said, adding that maximizing the mobilization of social resources is necessary, especially through public-private partnerships, and attracting the participation of political-social organizations, businesses, NGOs, and international partners in preventing and responding to non-traditional challenges and threats.

Vietnamplus