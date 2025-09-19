Flight inspection, calibration at Long Thanh Airport to begin on September 26

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has directed relevant units to conduct comprehensive flight inspections, calibrations and evaluations at Long Thanh International Airport from September 26 to October 24.

Accordingly, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will coordinate with Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation, Air Traffic Management Technical Services Company Limited and Airports Corporation of Vietnam to carry out the works.

The organization and execution of the calibration flights are undertaken by Air Traffic Management Technical Services Company Limited, with the involvement of specialists from the Czech Republic Air Navigation Institute.

The experts will calibrate two instrument landing systems (ILS), the navigation system, the airport lighting system, surveillance systems and related flight procedures to ensure compliance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

This is a mandatory inspection and a key step in the roadmap to put Vietnam’s most modern airport into operation.

The flight plan has been approved by the Operations Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong