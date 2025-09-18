National

Vietnam Airlines flight forced to land for medical emergency

SGGPO

A Vietnam Airlines flight from Frankfurt to Ho Chi Minh City made an unscheduled landing in Istanbul Airport, Turkey, for a passenger medical emergency.

At 2 p.m. on September 17, approximately one hour after flight VN30's takeoff, a 57-year-old Vietnamese male passenger showed signs of health instability.

The flight crew immediately issued a call for urgent medical assistance.

Three doctors on board volunteered to provide first aid, but the passenger’s condition showed no signs of improvement.

1000009663-4537-8737.jpg

In response, the flight captain decided to divert the plane for an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport and notified ground staff to prepare medical assistance.

After a safe landing, the man was immediately transferred to a local medical facility for urgent care and treatment.

The flight crew quickly coordinated with authorities and ground service partners at the airport to complete necessary procedures in Turkey, refueling the aircraft for the flight to continue its journey to Ho Chi Minh City at 5:30 p.m. local time on the same day.

The flight landed three hours and 20 minutes later than scheduled.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

landing for medical emergency flight from Frankfurt to Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Airlines flight unscheduled landing Istanbul Airport urgent medical assistance

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn