Vietnam Airlines flight forced to land for medical emergency

A Vietnam Airlines flight from Frankfurt to Ho Chi Minh City made an unscheduled landing in Istanbul Airport, Turkey, for a passenger medical emergency.

At 2 p.m. on September 17, approximately one hour after flight VN30's takeoff, a 57-year-old Vietnamese male passenger showed signs of health instability.

The flight crew immediately issued a call for urgent medical assistance.

Three doctors on board volunteered to provide first aid, but the passenger’s condition showed no signs of improvement.

In response, the flight captain decided to divert the plane for an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport and notified ground staff to prepare medical assistance.

After a safe landing, the man was immediately transferred to a local medical facility for urgent care and treatment.

The flight crew quickly coordinated with authorities and ground service partners at the airport to complete necessary procedures in Turkey, refueling the aircraft for the flight to continue its journey to Ho Chi Minh City at 5:30 p.m. local time on the same day.

The flight landed three hours and 20 minutes later than scheduled.

