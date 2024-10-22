Vietnam receives EU’s humanitarian aid for Typhoon Yagi victims

Many areas are deeply flooded due to heavy rain and flooding. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC) Central Committee has received humanitarian response and early recovery support from the European Union and its member states through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)' Emergency Appeal to assist the Vietnamese people affected by Typhoon Yagi and its subsequent floodings.

The IFRC has issued an emergency appeal with the aim of raising CHF4 million (over US$4.7 million) to support 130,000 people in seven northern mountainous provinces in Vietnam. To date, it has received more than 2 million CHF, including assistance from the European Union, the Governments of Spain, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The VNRC Central Committee has allocated emergency relief valued at nearly VND14.7 billion (over US$579,400), and assisted over 21,000 households with more than 84,000 beneficiaries in 20 provinces and cities affected by the typhoon and its aftermath, according to VNRC Vice Chairman Vu Thanh Luu.

Since a community fundraising campaign was launched on September 7, the VNRC has received VND29 billion.

The VNRC is developing a comprehensive relief programme including interventions and support from the IFRC, international partners, domestic and foreign partners to support emergency relief and recovery for areas affected by Typhoon Yagi. It is proactively preparing human resources, procedures and technical conditions to carry out emergency relief, recovery and reconstruction programmes and projects in the areas with priority given to assistance in terms of food and nutrition, clean water, sanitation and disease prevention and control in emergency situations.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, as of September 27, Typhoon Yagi, the third to enter the East Sea this year, and circulation caused floods and landslides, left 318 people dead, 26 others missing, and 1,976 injured. Damage to property of the people and the state was estimated at over VND81 trillion.

Vietnamplus