Vietnam ready to issue new national ID cards with enhanced security

The Public Security Ministry has finished preparation for the issuance of new national ID cards with improved security from today in accordance with the Identity Law.

Trial operation of the biometric fingerprint recognition system for citizens from 6 to under 14 years old (Photo: SGGP)



The new Law on Identity introduces key content, including the mandatory collection of iris biometric data from citizens applying for the ID card along with the information of fingerprints and facial images.

These valuable data are used for identity verification and authentication purposes, and to assist in cases where fingerprints cannot be obtained (e.g., due to disabilities or physical deformities).

DNA and voice biometric data will only be collected when individuals voluntarily provide it or when required by law enforcement agencies or administrative authorities during criminal proceedings or administrative measures.

The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security shared that iris data offers high accuracy and can help prevent face forgery and video impersonation during online identification and authentication processes.

Existing citizen ID cards issued before the effective date of the Law on Identity remain valid until their expiration date. Citizens may apply for a new ID card at their convenience. According to C06 representatives, the new national ID card will have the same value and function as the current citizen ID card.

On June 30, 2024, the police forces in all districts of Hanoi sent notices to city dwellers to inform them about the new ID card and encourage them to apply proactively.

The police of Ha Dong District are going to launch a campaign to collect ID card registration forms for citizens under 14 years old in the district, both at fixed and mobile locations. Eligible citizens must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians to verify information on the application form and sign confirmation.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Ministry has established several task forces for national ID card issuance to especially serve Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad (using Vietnamese passports) at border gates and international airports starting July 1.

To ensure their rights in carrying out transactions and administrative procedures, Vietnamese citizens residing overseas must update their population data information in the National Population Database to obtain a personal identification number and be issued a national ID card.

Until now, Genestory Genetic Testing Room (under Genestory JSC.) is the first unit to be selected and approved to participate in DNA biometric testing and analysis for individual identification in support of the implementation of the Law on Identification and the criteria for connecting to the national ID card database.

The police are checking the device to collect iris biometric data (Photo: SGGP)



In HCMC, at the head office of the Administrative Management and Social Order Police Division (PC06) under the HCMC Department of Public Security, all necessary equipment and facilities are in place for the issuance of new national ID cards. The police of all districts and Thu Duc City have also been equipped with iris biometric scanners, and the responsible officers have been trained on their operation.

Deputy Head Nguyen Ngoc Hai of PC06 shared that besides preparing necessary devices and human resources, the police force of HCMC has developed a detailed plan and corresponding software systems, along with essential training sessions for officers directly involved in the process. It has established close coordination with other units and local authorities for the issuance of national ID cards.

From 8:00 a.m. on July 1, 2024, the police will begin processing applications from citizens at the PC06 office and the one-stop public service terminals of district police divisions, and other designated locations.

The department will also pilot the collection of DNA biometric data for citizens in need at the PC06 office as well as at the Police Divisions of Tan Binh District, District 1, and Thu Duc City. Additionally, the department will issue ID cards to some people living in Vietnam who have not yet determined their nationality at the Police Divisions of District 10, District 11, and Binh Tan District.

Application hours are from Monday to Friday and Saturday mornings.

The morning hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The afternoon hours are from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The evening hours are from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The ID card application process includes providing an identity notification or national ID card. If citizens wish to integrate additional document information, they must also provide their driver's license, health insurance card, social insurance card, and DNA (if available). Citizens can schedule an appointment through the National Public Service e-Portal.

Issuing national ID cards for citizens under 6 years of age:

The legal representative of the child under 6 years of age provides the necessary information to initiate the ID card application process. The officer in charge retrieves the child's information from the National Population Database. Once the information is retrieved, the officer creates the ID card application profile using the extracted data. If the citizen wishes to integrate additional documents (birth certificate, health insurance card, etc.), the officer processes the request. The officer prints the ID card information receipt, and the child's legal representative reviews and signs the receipt.

The process for issuing national ID cards to citizens aged 6 to under 14 years of age is more comprehensive and involves an additional step of collecting biometric data such as fingerprints, iris scans, and facial images.

By Do Trung, Chi Thach – Translated by Thanh Tam