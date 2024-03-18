Vietnam ready to back Denmark's APM Terminals to pilot green port projects

Vietnam is ready to provide favourable conditions for APM Terminals to pilot green port projects along with a mechanism for direct electricity trading from renewable energy projects in Vietnam, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha while hosting the Danish company's CEO Keith Svendsen in Hanoi on March 18.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) receives CEO of APM Terminals Keith Svendsen in Hanoi on March 18. (Photo: VNA)

Ha said the traditional friendship and the newly-established green strategic partnership between Vietnam and Denmark have created chances for Danish businesses to invest in Vietnam, especially in the fields of green economy, renewable energy and seaport infrastructure.



The Deputy PM said that during the process of planning the seaport system, Vietnam is striving to both ensure the optimality of international trade transport routes and meet the development requirements of industries, especially manufacturing-processing with a scale and model consistent with the green and smart port trend.



Ha highly valued APM Terminals’ plan to develop a green fleet and green seaports amid increasing strict technical barriers and environmental and greenhouse gas emission standards for the sea transport and seaport industry.



For his part, Svendsen hailed the achievements that Vietnam has gained in improving the business environment and creating favourable conditions for foreign investors, as well as Vietnam’s efforts in digital transformation and green transition towards sustainable development.



The commitment to net-zero emissions that Vietnam delivered at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) fits APM Terminals’ orientation to develop a green fleet and green seaports in the coming years, he said.



Svendsen underlined that his company hopes to explore investment opportunities to build the largest and modern deep-water container seaports in Vietnam through digital, lean and green initiatives, and expressed a hope to receive support from the Government of Vietnam in the coming time.

VNA