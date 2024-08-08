National

Vietnam Railway Corporation launches freight transport exchange software

Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) has launched the freight transport exchange software starting on August 8.

Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) launches the freight transport exchange software starting on August 8. (Photo: SGGP)

The software provides information about rail freight transport, types of freight trains, routes, types of cargo, the rental cost of a wagon for freight transport, and the cost of transporting a ton of freight within a specific time frame. It enables customers to easily search for and choose the appropriate transport modes according to their needs.

Clients can access the website and fill out the information on departure and arrival locations, departure and arrival stations, types of transportation, and names of the goods; then choose the appropriate train type and refill forms with their saved data. Subsequently, railway staff will contact with customers to arrange the transportation of goods.

Clients can track the shipment to proactively have plans for goods delivery and receipt. They must provide all necessary information to obtain an electronic invoice immediately upon completing the transportation procedures.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

