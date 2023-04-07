Vietnam pays attention to promoting win-win ties with Russia: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh yesterday received Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Chernyshenko, who is in Vietnam for an official visit.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Chernyshenko, who is in Vietnam for an official visit and to co-chair the 24th session of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-governmental Committee for economic, trade and scientific-technical cooperation.

The host leader affirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, being a good friend and trustworthy partner of countries, and being a responsible member of the international community, stressing that Vietnam does not choose sides but choose justice and reason.

He underlined that the Vietnamese Government always treasures the traditional friendship and sound cooperation in the spirit of the Vietnam - Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, keeps in mind the Russian people’s assistance for Vietnam during trying times and pays attention to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in different spheres, including the economy - trade, investment, science, technique, education - training, culture, tourism, and sports for the sake of both sides and the two peoples’ connectivity.

At the meeting, both host and guest spoke highly of the recent cooperation achievements, with political ties maintained and partnerships in traditional areas continuing to be strengthened.

They affirmed that the 24th meeting of the Vietnam - Russia Inter-governmental Committee, held in Hanoi on April 6, was a chance for the two sides to devise measures for further enhancing bilateral cooperation and create new driving forces for effectively implementing joint projects in the time ahead.

Chernyshenko said the Russian Government views Vietnam as one of the leading partners in the region and shares the Southeast Asian country’s viewpoint on the respect for international law and the UN Charter.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will maintain contact and discussion to deal with arising problems in a timely manner and propose measures for implementing bilateral cooperation.The visiting official also informed his host about the main outcomes of the Inter-governmental Committee’s meeting as well as the business forum participated by nearly 200 companies of both countries on the sidelines of the meeting.

Applauding the meeting’s outcomes, PM Chinh said the two sides should promote the role of the Inter-governmental Committee to foster multi-faceted relations, including in further raising bilateral trade, expanding investment in the fields in which the countries have potential and demand, and exploring new cooperation areas matching current trends such as epidemic control, climate change fight, clean energy, digital government building.

He also thanked the Russian leaders and Government for creating favorable conditions for the Vietnamese community to work, live, and study in the country, asking for their continued attention to the Vietnamese citizens there.