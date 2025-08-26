Vietnam, Nepal eye stronger cooperation in various fields

Nepali leaders agreed to set out major directions for bilateral ties in the coming period, aiming to further boost cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets with Nepali President Ram Chandra Poudel. (Photo: VNA)

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had meetings with Nepali President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli as part of her official visit to Nepal on August 24–25.

At the meetings, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan stressed that the visit provided an opportunity for the two countries to review their relations and outline future cooperation. She reaffirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship with Nepal, and expressed gratitude for Nepal’s consistent support for Vietnam during its past struggle for independence and reunification as well as in its current nation-building and development efforts.

The Vice President congratulated Nepal and its people, under the leadership of the President and Prime Minister, on major socio-economic achievements, and commended the country’s contributions to multilateral mechanisms, particularly in UN peacekeeping operations. She voiced confidence that Nepal will achieve its goal of becoming a middle-income country by 2030.

The Nepali hosts extended congratulations on the 80th National Day of Vietnam (September 2), highlighting the friendship that Nepali leaders and people hold for the country. They expressed admiration for President Ho Chi Minh’s vision and ideals, Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation, as well as the country’s transformation and development over nearly four decades of Doi moi (Reform).

They described Vietnam as a success model in socio-economic development and international integration, and expressed their desire to learn from the country’s socialist-oriented market economy model. Both leaders agreed to set out major directions for bilateral ties in the coming period, aiming to further boost cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

They held that Vietnam and Nepal share common cultural and religious values, with large Buddhist communities and deep-rooted faith in Buddhism. Each year, Nepal welcomes many Vietnamese delegations for pilgrimages and spiritual tourism, particularly to the Buddhist holy site of Lumbini. They noted this as a solid foundation for expanding cooperation in culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, and suggested the airlines of both countries soon explore the possibility of establishing a direct air route between the two countries.

VNA