Vietnam leads ASEAN in number of students studying in US

Vietnam leads member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the number of students studying in the US, with nearly 50 percent pursuing majors in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), according to a report released this month by the Institute of International Education (IIE).

This aligns with Vietnam's goals to develop a workforce for high-tech industries, the report said.

The number of Vietnamese students studying at universities and colleges in the US has continued to grow, reaching 22,066 in the 2023-2024 academic year. When considering all education levels, the total number of Vietnamese students in the country exceeds 31,000.

As part of the efforts to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, and a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the US Department of State and Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training, the US diplomatic mission in Vietnam has funded an exchange programme in the US to improve technical training for 18 Vietnamese education manages; expanded English training programmes and STEM education activities for Vietnamese young people; implemented the Fulbright fellowship programme; and provided additional Fulbright scholarships in natural sciences to Vietnamese students.

The mission is also committed to expanding higher education cooperation through thematic seminars, working trips, and meetings involving US universities and colleges, in Vietnam.

