Vietnam, Laos sign MOU on archival cooperation

Vietnam's State Archives and Records Department signs MoU on archival cooperation with Laos' National Archives Department (Photo: VNA)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on archival cooperation for 2024 was signed at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 6 by Director of the State Archives and Records Department, Dang Thanh Tung, and Director of the National Archives Department under the Lao Ministry of Home Affairs Thongchanh Keosenhom.

The document affirms the long-term friendship and commitment to cooperation for development between the two archives agencies.

The two sides will strengthen cooperation in training of archive staff. The Vietnamese department will arrange an internship for a group of 20 archive staff working at Laos’ National Archives Department and Departments of Home Affairs of Lao provinces. The Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam will help train three Lao officials for bachelor's degree and one for master's degree in archives, funded by from the annual aid granted by the Vietnamese Government to the Lao Government.

Tung affirmed that the newly-signed MoU will be a foundation for the two departments to carry out bilateral cooperation activities in the following year so as to create new achievements in collaboration in the field.

Thongchanh Keosenhom said that in 2024, the two departments will continue to propose the Governments of Laos and Vietnam support funding to carry out cooperation activities, especially in personnel training at the local and department levels.

Vietnamplus