Vietnam, Israel strive to obtain bilateral trade turnover of US$3 billion

Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ho Chi Minh City Branch (VCCI-HCM) Tran Ngoc Liem said that Vietnam and Israel are currently striving to increase bilateral trade turnover to US$3 billion in the coming time.

He made the statement at the Vietnam-Israel Economic and Trade forum organized by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ho Chi Minh City Branch (VCCI-HCM) in collaboration with the Israeli Embassy in Vietnam.

Speaking at the forum, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that Israel is presently one of Vietnam's leading trade and investment partners in the region. In particular, Israel is the first country in West Asia that has signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Vietnam and Vietnam is also the first country in Southeast Asia that Israel has signed an FTA.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City is a potential and large market, a market that still has a lot of ample room for investors from countries around the world, including Israeli investors. He emphasized that the government in the southern largest city is very interested in promoting cooperation with Israeli partners, especially in the digital economy, high-tech scientific development, hi-tech agriculture, urban governance, and renewable energy.

According to Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Israel and Ho Chi Minh City held the Vietnam - Israel Business Forum with the aim to create conditions for Vietnamese and Israeli businesses to have the opportunity to meet and exchange information, looking for potential and reliable partners in the coming time.

At the forum, Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat highly appreciated Vietnam's position and role. He announced that Vietnam is considered an important market and gateway to ASEAN and Asia. The Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and Israel will open up many opportunities for cooperation and development towards a mutually beneficial cooperation strategy, especially in the fields in which Israel has strengths.

Minister Nir Barkat proposed to soon have a direct flight between Vietnam and Israel so that Israeli businesses can easily come to Vietnam, promoting trade and tourism between the two countries.

Director of VCCI HCM Tran Ngoc Liem revealed that the two countries are currently striving to increase bilateral trade turnover to reach the target of $3 billion in the upcoming time. However, to achieve a $3 billion bilateral trade turnover, the two sides should soon develop a master action plan. High-ranking officials of the two countries should pay visits and continue to promote brands in both Vietnam and Israel.

After 7 years of negotiation, Vietnam and Israel have announced the end of the negotiation process, preparing to sign the Vietnam and Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) this year.