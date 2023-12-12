International

Vietnam, India launch joint military exercise for UN peacekeeping operations

The Vietnamese and Indian defence ministries launched a joint military exercise for United Nations peacekeeping operations called VINBAX 2023 in Hanoi on December 11.

india-6002.jpg
Delegates at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The event is the fourth edition of its kind, taking place from December 11-19, with 577 personnel taking part, including 45 officers from medical and engineering corps of each army, along with lecturers, communication officers and support staff.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) Col. Pham Manh Thang, who is deputy head of the exercise steering committee, said following the success of VINBAX 2022 in India, this year's event marks the second bilateral field exercise between the two armies held in Vietnam, contributing to strengthening Vietnam-India friendship, solidarity and defence ties within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Col. Aseem Gupta, head of the Indian army delegation, said the event focuses on deploying engineering and medical units to carry out the UN mission, thus promoting positive military cooperation between the two armies.

The first event was held in India in 2018, and the second in Vietnam in 2019. Both of them were conducted in the form of tabletop simulations. Later, the 2022 edition in India was expanded and upgraded to a field exercise, as agreed by leaders of the two ministries.

VINBAX is the only bilateral training activity between the Vietnamese army and a foreign partner in the field of UN peacekeeping operations.

VNA

Tags

Vietnam-India friendship solidarity and defence ties UN Peacekeeping Operations

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn