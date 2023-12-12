Vietnam, India launch joint military exercise for UN peacekeeping operations

Delegates at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The event is the fourth edition of its kind, taking place from December 11-19, with 577 personnel taking part, including 45 officers from medical and engineering corps of each army, along with lecturers, communication officers and support staff.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) Col. Pham Manh Thang, who is deputy head of the exercise steering committee, said following the success of VINBAX 2022 in India, this year's event marks the second bilateral field exercise between the two armies held in Vietnam, contributing to strengthening Vietnam-India friendship, solidarity and defence ties within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Col. Aseem Gupta, head of the Indian army delegation, said the event focuses on deploying engineering and medical units to carry out the UN mission, thus promoting positive military cooperation between the two armies.

The first event was held in India in 2018, and the second in Vietnam in 2019. Both of them were conducted in the form of tabletop simulations. Later, the 2022 edition in India was expanded and upgraded to a field exercise, as agreed by leaders of the two ministries.

VINBAX is the only bilateral training activity between the Vietnamese army and a foreign partner in the field of UN peacekeeping operations.

VNA