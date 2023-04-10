Vietnam Festival in Japan underway

The Vietnam Festival in Japan, themed “Hope”, opened at Ikebukuro park, Tokyo, on April 8, starting a series of exchanges on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan Nguyen Duc Minh stressed that the Vietnam-Japan relationship has thrived across the board over the past years. The Vietnamese community in Japan is growing and has become an important part of Japanese society.

The event offers an opportunity for the Vietnamese community in Japan and Japanese friends interested in Vietnam to interact and understand more about each other, he added.

Talking with Vietnam News Agency in Tokyo, Japanese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kei Takagi said following the event, there will be many vibrant exchange activities between the two countries, not only at the people-to-people and local levels, but also at the Government level. He said through those activities, more Japanese people will become interested in Vietnam and choose the country as a tourist destination.

At the festival, Japanese and international friends could enjoy outstanding cultural performances by artists from both countries, as well as taste famous Vietnamese traditional cuisine at more than 20 booths.

During the two-day event, activities popularising Vietnam, its people and tourism will be co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy and businesses in Japan.

Following the festival in Tokyo, similar events will be held in other localities like Osaka or Fukuoka.