Vietnam facing challenges at intersection of aging population, NEET youth

Vietnam is facing societal challenges at the Intersection of an aging population and youth not in employment, education or training (NEET), announced by the National Statictics Office.

The General Statistics Office recently released its report on the labor and employment situation for the first quarter of 2025, revealing a concerning statistic that over 1.35 million young individuals aged 15-24 were classified as unemployed and not engaged in education or training. Young people who are unemployed and not engaged in education or training or NEET youth referring to young people who are no longer in school and does not have a job or is not training to do a job.

The number of NEET youth has risen by 84,400 compared to the previous quarter, now accounting for 10.4 percent of the total youth population. This issue is more prevalent in rural areas accounting for 11.7 percent than urban areas with 8.2 percent. The growing prevalence of NEET youth is a concerning paradox as Vietnam transitions into a period of population aging.

The paradox lies in the fact that, despite a rapidly aging population, the emerging young labor force—expected to be the backbone of future development—is being significantly underutilized, with 10.4 percent classified as NEET youth. Rather than serving as a primary labor resource, this population lacks the knowledge, skills, and orientation needed to actively participate in the job market. This dynamic poses a "double burden" risk - both a shortage of qualified workers and increased social security pressures on the active workforce.

Many NEET youth continue to live with their parents, who, driven by affection or a traditional mindset of 'supporting children until marriage' often refrain from imposing expectations regarding study or work. Some young people retreat into the online world, isolating themselves in rented rooms where they spend excessive time gaming or engaging in virtual lifestyles. This can lead to stagnation and a sense of disorientation, yet many remain passive in seeking a way out. Others resort to borrowing—often through apps or high-interest informal loans—to sustain their transient lifestyles, particularly in urban areas, placing them at risk of falling into a cycle of debt.

These young individuals with lack of essential skills and stable employment face significant challenges in building financial security and may struggle with self-sufficiency as they age. This increases their vulnerability to a 'vicious cycle' of unemployment and poverty, potentially placing a long-term strain on the social security system. Addressing this issue requires acknowledging its root causes.

While Vietnam’s education system is recognized for its widespread accessibility, it remains insufficiently aligned with the practical demands of the labor market. The curriculum lacks strong career orientation from an early stage, leaving many students—particularly those completing high school or middle school—uncertain about their future paths.

Concurrently, despite its potential as a viable and practical pathway, vocational education continues to be undervalued within society. Furthermore, the current labor market exhibits a lack of dynamism, characterized by numerous vacancies often associated with low remuneration and suboptimal working conditions, thereby diminishing their attractiveness to young individuals. This trend is particularly pronounced in rural areas, where a significant number of youth have foregone local career prospects in favor of seeking employment in urban centers, often encountering challenges in securing stable positions.

A comprehensive strategy necessitates the establishment of a national database of NEET youth. This centralized resource would enable state and local agencies to efficiently identify and categorize this demographic, facilitating the implementation of targeted and appropriate support initiatives.

In the short term, the provision of flexible, financially supported training programs focused on practical skills, including vocational, digital, and soft skills, would empower these young individuals to achieve rapid labor market integration.

In parallel, shifting societal perceptions about the value of vocational education is essential. Encouraging young people to pursue practical skills rather than solely focusing on academic degrees is a critical step toward addressing the issue of NEET youth.

Additionally, the Government should expand access to psychological counseling and spiritual support programs. These vital initiatives can help guide directionless youth toward discovering their life goals and developing into responsible, engaged members of society.

Vietnam is currently at a critical stage. The 'demographic window of opportunity' is starting to close as aging accelerates. Therefore, if the Governments fail to capitalize on the current young workforce, the country will face a future plagued by aging demographics, poverty, and unsustainable social security burdens. Addressing the challenges facing NEET youth is not just a present-day responsibility, but a critical task to safeguard an increasingly aging society.

By Dr. Huynh Thanh Dien - Translated by Uyen Phuong