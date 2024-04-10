Vietnam elected to UN Women’s Executive Board for 2025-2027

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on April 9 (US time) elected Vietnam to the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for the 2025-2027 term.

ECOSOC meeting (Photo: VNA)

With this election, from January 2025 to the end of 2027, Vietnam will participate in coordinating the building and implementation of major orientations of the UN Women and ensuring that the agency’s strategies and activities are consistent with the UN's overall goals and policies on promoting gender equality and women's empowerment.

As a member of the Executive Board, Vietnam will also take part in the process of approving the agency's plans and programs as well as its administrative, financial and budgetary decisions.

The consensus of all ECOSOC members to elect Vietnam to the UN Women Executive Board demonstrates the international community's recognition and appreciation for the country's policies and achievements in promoting gender equality and efforts to boost international cooperation in this field as well as the belief that Vietnam will make positive contributions to the management of the UN Women in the coming time.

Established in July 2010, the UN Women is the UN entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Vietnamplus