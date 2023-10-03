Vietnam Digital Awards 2023 to honour 38 outstanding entries

Winners of the Vietnam Digital Awards 2023 (VDA 2023) will be honored at a ceremony slated for October 7 as part of activities in response to National Digital Transformation Day (October 10).

Launched by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) on April 18, the awards, focusing on unlocking the potential of digital data, aims to contribute to implementing the Party and State's policies on developing science, technology and innovation, promoting the national digital transformation process, building a digital Government, and developing the digital economy and society.

The organizer said that it received over 350 entries from agencies, organisations and enterprises across the country.

As many as 38 most outstanding entries will be awarded across five categories, including excellent digital technology products, services, and solutions; enterprises and non-business units with excellent digital transformation; state agencies with excellent digital transformation; digital transformation solutions for the community; and foreign products, services, and solutions.

According to Dr. Nguyen Duc Hien, deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, the VDA has contributed to encouraging and recognizing innovation efforts made by sectors, agencies and businesses.

Mr. Nguyen Quan, former Minister of Science and Technology, and Chairman of the VDA 2023’s judging council said the council focused on evaluating data technologies and platforms, as well as businesses and localities that have done well in building databases in accordance with the standard framework of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Many organisations and individuals have paid great attention to building databases scientifically, meeting Vietnamese standards and improving their ability to integrate into the national database, Quan noted.