Vietnam delegate talks about national sovereignty in cyberspace

Respect for national sovereignty is a vital principle recognized in the international legal system. However, due to the cross-border nature of cyberspace, national sovereignty in cyberspace is a complicated issue, said delegate Luu Ba Mac.

Yesterday afternoon, within the framework of the ninth Global Conference for Young Parliamentarians , delegate Luu Ba Mac from Vietnam said that the digital transformation process is taking place in different countries at different levels. The transformation also showed that the most important foundational factor for the digital transformation process is to perfect institutions and policies with a people-centered approach. Additionally, the process must be attached to sustainable development and it leaves no one behind.

In addition, many discussions about national sovereignty in cyberspace have been taking place during the digital transformation process.

When it comes to this issue, Director of Nigeria-based YIAGA Africa Yetunde Bakare said that according to 2023 statistics, approximately 5.4 billion people in the world, equivalent to 67 percent of the population are currently using the internet, an increase of more than 50 percent compared to 2018.

It is worth noting the difference in internet access between different social classes and different ages. Therefore, the world must do to narrow the gap in digital development and digital capacity in the context of digital transformation. There needs to be policies to promote investment in digital skills of young and older generations to ensure inclusiveness, said Director of Nigeria-based YIAGA Africa Yetunde Bakare.

In addition, Ms. Yetunde Bakare suggested the need to promote public-private partnerships, and relationships with social organizations to ensure inclusive development and connection of all classes together which have the same strategies and supporting methods for digital transformation .

Cynthia López Castro, Member of the IPU Board of Young Parliamentarians and Mexican MP, proposed designing policies to severely punish violations in cyberspace.

Ms. Cynthia Lopez Castro said that Mexico has the Olympia law that bans the sharing of ‘sexual content’ without a consent of those involved in and bans the promotion of sexist stereotypes and hate messages online. Mexico succeeded in introducing into the Constitution that this is a criminal offense and a violation of personal privacy. This law is also replicated in many states in Mexico and some countries.

Currently, Mexico has a ratio of female parliamentarians up to 50 percent; moreover, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court and the President of the National Assembly are women, said Ms. Cynthia Lopez Castro. She thus hoped that parliaments would work together to design a similar law to prevent acts of violence against women online.