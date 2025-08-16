Nationwide walking campaign promotes patriotism, public health

A nationwide walking campaign titled “Marching Forward with Vietnam” was organized in Hanoi on the morning of August 16.

Many people clad in red shirts adorned with yellow stars simultaneously turned their attention to Ba Dinh Square in the capital to witness the flag-raising ceremony, sing the national anthem, and participate in local walking activities. (Photo: SGGP)

The campaign with the largest-ever scale marked an unprecedented community event, drawing over one million participants across the capital city of Hanoi, 33 provinces and municipalities, and 3,121 communes, wards, and special administrative zones throughout the country.

With the message "One Billion Steps into a New Era," the program not only supports the nationwide campaign "All people take exercise following the great example of President Ho Chi Minh" and the movement “Being healthy to build and defend the Nation," but also aims to foster community cohesion and reaffirm the strength of national unity.

This initiative also represents a journey to raise environmental awareness, as every step recorded through the program’s digital platform is counted as a “green step,” contributing to carbon emission reduction and advancing the nation’s Net Zero goals.

At Hoan Kiem Walking Street in Hanoi, a sea of people clad in red shirts adorned with yellow stars transformed the area into a vibrant display of colors, affirming the spirit of unity and national pride.

Simultaneously, in 33 other provinces and cities, large numbers of civilians and armed forces also took to the streets.

During the launch ceremony on the morning of August 16, hundreds of thousands of people nationwide simultaneously turned their attention to Ba Dinh Square in the capital to witness the flag-raising ceremony, sing the national anthem, and participate in local walking activities.

Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper, and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, who is Co-Chair of the Program’s Steering Committee, emphasized that the nationwide walking campaign is not merely a sporting event but a journey that unites millions of hearts, ignites national pride, and mobilizes collective efforts for a strong and prosperous Vietnam.

Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quoc To, Deputy Minister of Public Security and Co-Chair of the Steering Committee, also affirmed that the People’s Public Security Forces took the lead in participating and mobilizing the public to join the movement. He noted that the program serves as a legal awareness and crime prevention campaign, contributing to strengthening the people's security framework and building the image of a healthy, united, and aspirational nation.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh